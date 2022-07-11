Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0035 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $117.15 million and $1.46 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,583.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.47 or 0.05599036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00247548 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00642361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00071834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00507484 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

