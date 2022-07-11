Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $6.20 on Friday. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
