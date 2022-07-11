Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $6.20 on Friday. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

