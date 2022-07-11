Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Duolingo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -62.55.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 136,968 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,361,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $42,937.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,510 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 249,844 shares of company stock worth $20,362,961 and have sold 115,647 shares worth $11,341,352. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Duolingo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in Duolingo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,766,000 after acquiring an additional 268,908 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.