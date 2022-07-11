Neblio (NEBL) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $105,967.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00023847 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013646 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,288,657 coins and its circulating supply is 19,211,998 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

