NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $2.36 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00016149 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $185.94 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00251943 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,259,183 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.