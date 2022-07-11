Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lessened its position in shares of Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,080 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 9.1% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 99.78% of Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF worth $117,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $41.27.

