National Bank Financial Lowers IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$49.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.
IGIFF opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $41.48.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.