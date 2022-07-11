National Bank Financial Lowers IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$49.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

IGIFF opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4368 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

