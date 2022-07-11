MX TOKEN 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.90 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One MX TOKEN coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00006597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $134.56 million and $7.90 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,397.27 or 1.00001991 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002807 BTC.

MX TOKEN Coin Profile

MX TOKEN (MX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MX TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.