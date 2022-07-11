Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $711.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,181.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Movado Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Movado Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.