Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 6.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $24,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $213.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.68.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.44.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

