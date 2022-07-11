Morgan Stanley Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $210.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.18.

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.72 and its 200 day moving average is $239.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

