Morgan Stanley Raises IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $30.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of ISEE opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $66,880,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $40,755,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,113,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $25,080,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $23,976,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

