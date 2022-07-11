Morgan Stanley Cuts SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Price Target to CHF 2,290

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGSOY. HSBC lowered shares of SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,407.50.

SGS stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. SGS has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

