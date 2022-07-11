MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.