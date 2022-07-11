MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of MLTX stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.