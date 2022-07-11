Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $298.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $298.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.00.

MCO stock opened at $284.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.13 and a 200-day moving average of $319.41. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Moody’s by 14.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Moody’s by 138.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

