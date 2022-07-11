Monero Classic Trading Up 62.3% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $32,465.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 62.3% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00637936 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

