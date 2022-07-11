Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.39. 37,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,927. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

