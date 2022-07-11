Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.46.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after acquiring an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after acquiring an additional 257,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $114.96 and a fifty-two week high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

