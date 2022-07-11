Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Sabre stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.55. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $160.84.

Get Sabre alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.625 per share. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.