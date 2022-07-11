Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.76.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $514.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $482.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.