Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

MCD stock opened at $253.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

