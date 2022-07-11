Mizuho Securities USA LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 154.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 16,082 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $3,497,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $140.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.30 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.22.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.63.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

