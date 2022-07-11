Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,145 shares during the quarter. Global SPAC Partners accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 4.39% of Global SPAC Partners worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,030,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 82,630 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 313,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Shares of Global SPAC Partners stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Global SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.