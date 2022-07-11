Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Data Knights Acquisition were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKDCA. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,433,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 452,032 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,885,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 773,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKDCA opened at $10.26 on Monday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

