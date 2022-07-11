Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.