Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys New Shares in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 547,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.91% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 693,952 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 55,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $567,241.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 885,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,745.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEV opened at $10.10 on Monday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

About ACE Convergence Acquisition

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

