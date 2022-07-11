Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 287,739 Shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) by 534.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,739 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.49% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of IRRX stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

