Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 287,739 Shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) by 534.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,739 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.49% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of IRRX stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
