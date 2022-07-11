Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,703.90.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $40.89 on Monday, hitting $1,728.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,045.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,223.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,689.46 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

