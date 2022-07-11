Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,022 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.80. 82,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,536,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

