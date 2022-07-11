Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 86,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,181,020 shares.The stock last traded at $2.31 and had previously closed at $2.31.
Several research firms have recently commented on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
