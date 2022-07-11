Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 86,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,181,020 shares.The stock last traded at $2.31 and had previously closed at $2.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

