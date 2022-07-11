Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 146,375 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $14.39.

TIGO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 23.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

