MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.59 Million

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $10,167.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,536,542,729 coins and its circulating supply is 3,365,337,450 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

