Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on META. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $170.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.12 and its 200 day moving average is $224.95. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

