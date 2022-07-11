Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,404. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

