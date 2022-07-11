mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.66

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 65548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.53.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

