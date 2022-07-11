McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.62.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $0.42 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $196.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in McEwen Mining by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

