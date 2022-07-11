Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 176 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.20.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $619.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $720.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.