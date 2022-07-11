Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Invests $193,000 in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,309,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,273,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,089,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

CLVT stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.