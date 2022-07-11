Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $356,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $231.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

