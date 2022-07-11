Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading 20% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) shares traded up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 557,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 159,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

