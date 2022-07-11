Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives C$12.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Martinrea International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

TSE MRE opened at C$8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$679.90 million and a PE ratio of 30.21. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.35.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$990.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

