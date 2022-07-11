Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

