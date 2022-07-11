Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $11.50

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $27.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $372.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 103.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

