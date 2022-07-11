Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. 199,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,298,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

