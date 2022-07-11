Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. 93,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,404,884. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.