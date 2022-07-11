Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $95.08. 5,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

