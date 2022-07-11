Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New $5.26 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,498 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000. Walmart comprises approximately 0.1% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.23. 18,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,490. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $343.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

