Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.64. 8,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.