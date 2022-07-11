Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 31.0% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,372,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,966. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

