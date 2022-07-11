Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 102,824 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $11,379,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,786 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

